Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Occasional rain. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.