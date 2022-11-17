 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

