Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondal…