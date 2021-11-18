Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.