Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

