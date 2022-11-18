This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…