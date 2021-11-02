This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.