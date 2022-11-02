Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.