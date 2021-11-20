 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

