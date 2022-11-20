For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.