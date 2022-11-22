 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

