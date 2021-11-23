 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

