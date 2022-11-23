 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

