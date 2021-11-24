Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.