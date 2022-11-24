Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.