Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

