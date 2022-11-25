Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Perio…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach …
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.