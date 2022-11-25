Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.