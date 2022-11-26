 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Carbondale: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News