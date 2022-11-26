This evening in Carbondale: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
