 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News