Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
