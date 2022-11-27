 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

