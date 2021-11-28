 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

