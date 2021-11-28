This evening in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Carbondale could see perio…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It shou…