Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph.