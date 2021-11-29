Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
