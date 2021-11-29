Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.