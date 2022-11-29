Carbondale's evening forecast: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
