Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.