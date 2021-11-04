Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.