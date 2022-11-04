Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.