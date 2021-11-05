 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

