Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

