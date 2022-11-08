Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.