Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.