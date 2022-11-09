 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

