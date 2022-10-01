 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News