Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.