For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It…