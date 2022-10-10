For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tod…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will …
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.