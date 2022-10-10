 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

