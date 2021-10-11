For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temp…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F…