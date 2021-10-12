Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.