Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

