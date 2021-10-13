Carbondale's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
