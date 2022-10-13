Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tod…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. S…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will …
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.