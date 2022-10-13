 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

