This evening in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
