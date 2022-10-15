Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
