This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.