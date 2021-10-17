 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News