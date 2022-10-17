 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

