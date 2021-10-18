 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

