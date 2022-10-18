For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
