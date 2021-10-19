 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News