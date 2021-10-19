Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.