Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

