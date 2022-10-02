Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…