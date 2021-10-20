Carbondale's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
