Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.