Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

