For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
